Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.53. 459,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,415. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.64.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.