Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 581 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $10,319,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

