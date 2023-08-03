Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $34.34 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $34,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after buying an additional 71,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,697. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

