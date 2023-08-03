Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $19.31 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,390. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

