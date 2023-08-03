Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,617,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310,210. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

