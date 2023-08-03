Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $63,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $560.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,592. The company has a market cap of $248.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $533.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.08.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

