Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 423,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 78.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 196,531 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Clever Leaves during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLVR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 66,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 326.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.17%.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

