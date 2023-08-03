ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $165.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.13. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.96.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 86.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.
