ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Up 6.3% in July

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $165.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.13. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 86.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

About ClearPoint Neuro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 38.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 115,127 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 46.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 246,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 78,438 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

