Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $260-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.18 million. Clearfield also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Clearfield Stock Performance

CLFD stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 276,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,447. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $688.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $71.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $55,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Clearfield by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

