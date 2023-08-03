Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,260,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 12,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,890. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.27 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,155 shares in the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $13,493,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

