Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.77-0.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,594,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Clarivate has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

