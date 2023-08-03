Citigroup Lowers Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $28.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CEQP

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 164,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,422. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,598,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 94,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 123.4% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 52,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,888 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.