Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.28.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

