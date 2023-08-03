Citigroup Downgrades Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) to Neutral

Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Celcomdigi Berhad Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIGBF remained flat at C$0.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Celcomdigi Berhad has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75.

Celcomdigi Berhad Company Profile

Celcomdigi Berhad, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services and related products in Malaysia. It engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunication and related services; trading and distribution of communication devices and related products; managing retail stores; and fibre optic transmission network and property investment activities.

