Citigroup Downgrades Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) to Neutral

Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Celcomdigi Berhad Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DIGBF remained flat at C$0.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Celcomdigi Berhad has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.75.
Celcomdigi Berhad Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celcomdigi Berhad
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Celcomdigi Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcomdigi Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.