Citigroup Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $124.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $107.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.30.

LDOS stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 187,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,445. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

