Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Update

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $70.11. 97,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,088. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
