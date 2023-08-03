Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Update

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Cimpress Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cimpress by 239.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $70.11. 97,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,088. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

