Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 975,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX remained flat at $1.04 during trading on Wednesday. 710,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.24. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.55% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

