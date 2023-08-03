Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Up 6.4% in July

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $45,587.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,697.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 40.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1,818.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 145,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 124,336 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KDNY opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

