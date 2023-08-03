China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,904,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 23,494,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.7 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CICHF remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Construction Bank
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.