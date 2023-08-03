China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,904,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 23,494,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CICHF remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

