Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Chemomab Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

