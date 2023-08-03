Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issues Earnings Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $36.46. 1,372,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.
Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
