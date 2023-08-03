Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 168,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the previous session’s volume of 38,072 shares.The stock last traded at $126.17 and had previously closed at $125.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chase in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chase alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCF

Chase Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%.

Insider Activity at Chase

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,652,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $528,255. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.