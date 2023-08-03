Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $477.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $472.00 to $477.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $498.43.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
