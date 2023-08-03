ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Michael D. Hughes Sells 58,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHPT remained flat at $8.12 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,778,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ChargePoint by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ChargePoint by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

