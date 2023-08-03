Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,519.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $1,068,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 90,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $937.67 million, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after buying an additional 271,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

