CGN Advisors LLC Has $10.26 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,131,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.66. 999,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

