CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,431,360,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.25. 4,436,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,494. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.