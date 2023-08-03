CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.50% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIP traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

