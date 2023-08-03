CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 33,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,222,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 660,866 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PDN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,005. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.