CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,105 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,481 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.