CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,003 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,307,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,860. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $34.40.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

