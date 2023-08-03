CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,143,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 337,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.