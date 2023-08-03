CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 320,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,294,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.50. 99,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,461. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

