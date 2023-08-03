CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $101.56.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.