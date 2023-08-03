CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.42. 1,861,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,664. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

