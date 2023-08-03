Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 433,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $102,457.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,863 shares of company stock worth $2,282,212 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,275,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,084,000 after acquiring an additional 946,179 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

