Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERE traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,683. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $6,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $6,886,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,895 shares of company stock worth $10,079,940. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

