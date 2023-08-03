Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 288,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.21. 82,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CENT shares. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CENT

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.