Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY23 guidance to +$2.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CENT shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CENT

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.