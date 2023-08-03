Celsius’ (CELH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Celsius stock opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79. Celsius has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $157.28.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,176 shares of company stock worth $52,736,563 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

