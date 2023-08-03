Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,016,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 3,235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,513.6 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
CLNXF stock remained flat at $41.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $45.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.