Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in July

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,016,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 3,235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,513.6 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

CLNXF stock remained flat at $41.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $45.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

