CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

CCCS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 783,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,293. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2,436.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,384,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

