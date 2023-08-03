Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 132,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

