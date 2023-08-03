Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $234.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.57.

Shares of CAT traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.20. 2,950,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,564. The company has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average is $235.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after buying an additional 244,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

