Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Up 6.3%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 70,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 139,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price objective on Cartier Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Cartier Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Price Performance

About Cartier Resources

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

(Get Free Report)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.