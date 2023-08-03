Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Up 6.3%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 70,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 139,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price objective on Cartier Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.
