Carter’s’ (CRI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Get Carter's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.