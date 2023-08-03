Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 12,760 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 69.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 150.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.
Newell Brands Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NWL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. 937,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.84%.
Newell Brands Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.