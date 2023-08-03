Carson Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

View Our Latest Report on MMM

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $107.68. 485,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.