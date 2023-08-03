Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down to $22.43

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $19.50. Cars.com shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 125,374 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Cars.com Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In related news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,578.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,578.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,876.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Cars.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

