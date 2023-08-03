Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Insider Sells $9,743,662.50 in Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jurgen Timperman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56.

CARR stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97.

Carrier Global last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,659,000 after buying an additional 6,544,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

